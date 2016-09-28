 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Union released a statement on the last referendum in Azerbaijan

    The European Union will continue the dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ " On 26 September a referendum was held in Azerbaijan on draft amendments to the constitution.

    According to the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly's ad hoc assessment mission initial findings a majority of citizens voted in favour of all 29 questions put to referendum, in a peaceful atmosphere."

    Report informs referring to the EU press service, the statement of the Council of Europe says.

    "The European Union will continue the dialogue with Azerbaijan", it declares.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi