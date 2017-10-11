European Parliament committee calls to strengthen ties with EP countries

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament’s committee on foreign affairs called to toughen anti-Russian sanctions and strengthen EU ties with Eastern Partnership countries, Report informs referring to foreign media. First of all, it implies Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine which signed association agreement with European Union. It is suggested to develop program for them that could eventually lead to joining the customs union, energy union, digital union and Schengen area.

The committee’s recommendations that are not legally binding will be reviewed at the plenary meeting of the European Parliament.

The fifth Eastern Partnership summit will take place in Brussels on November 24.

Eastern Partnership project aimed at EU rapprochement of with six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, was inaugurated at the summit in Prague in 2009.

The project was initiated by Poland and Sweden.