European Court of Human Rights adopted 50 decisions on Azerbaijan in 2016

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 50 decisions on Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the ECHR report “Overview of the Court’s statistics in 2016" says.

According to the data presented in the report, over the past year 333 applications were submitted by Azerbaijan to ECHR. 136 Applications declared inadmissible or struck out, 50 cases were adjudicated.

164 applications communicated to the Government in 2016.

Azerbaijan joined the European Convention on Human Rights in January 2001. The first case was considered in 2006. According to the data of December 31, 2016, for the entire period 1,662 applications on Azerbaijan have been allocated to ECHR.