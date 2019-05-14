European Commission president: New agreement between Azerbaijan and EU will further strengthen our relations

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/df54fe71e42ccbbc622b654120766d02/d8b3eac3-ab27-4a3f-8604-7c1d5d80b459_292.jpg

"We have begun negotiations on a new agreement with Azerbaijan, which will allow us to further strengthen our relations," President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said at the opening of a high-level conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program.

Juncker recalled that the EU has already signed an association agreement with the three Eastern Partnership countries, and a visa-free regime agreement was signed with them: “We are striving for rapprochement with the Eastern Partnership countries. We have signed an ambitious association agreement with three countries, a free trade agreement. The EU does not force any country to choose. We do not want Armenia or other partners stand between the choice. We understand that each country makes its own choice, " head of the European Commission said.