Europe Day celebrated in Baku - PHOTO

"This year, the European Union and Azerbaijan mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of a cooperation agreement, and are also preparing to complete a new agreement that will become the basis for cooperation in the future," head of the EU Azerbaijan office Kestutis Janskauskas said at an event dedicated to Europe Day in Baku.

The ambassador said that EU supports diversification of Azerbaijan's economy.

"The EU is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan. We continue to develop cooperation in the energy sector, as well as carry out a dialogue in the field of transport," Janskauskas said.

He recalled that next week a high-level conference devoted to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program to which Azerbaijan is a party, will be held in Brussels.

In turn, Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov noted the high potential for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. He noted the European Union’s support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then, in honor of Europe Day, Portuguese singer Magda Mendes performed in Baku, fascinating the audience with her vocals.

"If you close your eyes listening to the songs of Magda Mendes, you can hear the sound of the wind, the rustle of olive trees, which immediately remind of her homeland - Portugal. The performance of this singer allows the listener to make the whole journey," said Denis Daniilidis, Deputy EU ambassador, while presenting the singer.