EU to support more than 500 needy families in Azerbaijan

The European Union will finance a campaign to help families in need, as well as young people with disabilities, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic in Azerbaijan.

Report says, 213 families in Azerbaijan received basic food packages as part of the campaign with the participation of UNICEF Azerbaijan and ASAN Volunteers. Next week, this campaign will continue and reach more than 500 families in need.

Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said in an online briefing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Eastern partnership countries that COVID-19 hit Europe a little earlier than its Eastern neighbors. Moreover, the European Union is ready to contribute to the fight against the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic at the global level, working with the Eastern partnership countries in three areas: 1) humanitarian and medical needs, 2) support for the development of the medical sector in partner countries, 3) support in countering the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Earlier, the European Union launched the "TeamEurope" package to support partner countries in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and its consequences. Mathernová also noted that the European Union actively cooperates with the World Health Organization (WHO).