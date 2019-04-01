EU to discuss preparations for Eastern Partnership foreign ministers' meeting

The EU Council on Foreign Policy will discuss the situation around the Eastern Partnership program on April 8 in Luxembourg, Report informs citing the EU press service.

Notably, the discussions will be held in preparation for the Council of Foreign Ministries of the Eastern Partnership countries due on May 13 in Brussels.

The meeting will be chaired by Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The Foreign Policy Council will also discuss peace talks to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan and efforts to achieve its political solution.