EU supportes territorial integrity and sovereignty of all Eastern Partnership countries

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The fourth summit of the Eastern Partnership completed in Riga.

The final declaration was signed on the result of Eastern Partnership summit, Report informs.

As Prime Minister of Latvia Laimdota Straujuma stated at the press conference after the event, , Riga summit will give a new impetus to the development of the Eastern Partnership.

According to her, the final declaration reflectes the EU's support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all the countries of the Eastern Partnership.

The next summit of the Eastern Partnership will be held in 2017.