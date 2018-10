Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution."

Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

He added that the EU supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the exclusively peaceful solution to the question.