EU ready to support initiatives to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The European Union is ready to support specific initiatives to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, EU-Armenia Partnership Council in Brussels said in a statement, Report informs.

"The Board discussed regional and international issues. The EU reaffirmed its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The EU is ready to support initiatives aimed at overcoming the conflict and preparing the peoples for peace, " the statement said following the meeting.

