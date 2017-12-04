EU parliamentary conference starts today in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 4 December. REPORT. AZ/ An international conference entitled "EU and Partners - Embracing Diversity for Stronger Unity" has started in Tbilisi today.

Georgia Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event brings together representatives from 17 countries.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, Head of the Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe represents Azerbaijan in the conference.

The event mainly deals with EU foreign policy and relations with Eastern Partnership countries.

The conference will focus on the development of cooperation between the EU member states, strengthening integration processes, role of parliaments in this area and etc.