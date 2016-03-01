 Top
    EU High Representative met with human rights activists in Baku

    The European Union intends to support the reforms in Azerbaijan more closely

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Federica Mogerini met with human rights activists and NGO leaders in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to Vugar Bayramov, Head of the Center for Economic and Social Development.

    Besides V.Bayramov, the meeting was attended by Novella Jafarova, Mirvari Gahramanly, Shahla Ismayil and Avaz Hasanov.

    He said the meeting lasted about two hours. 

