 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU Foreign Ministers will hold talks with delegations of Eastern Partnership countries

    The informal meeting of foreign ministers of 28 EU countries opened today in Bratislava

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Informal meeting of foreign ministers of 28 EU countries opened today in the capital of Slovakia - Bratislava.

    Report informs citing the TASS, during the two-day meeting of EU ministers issues such as relations with Turkey, relations with Russia in the context of the crisis in Ukraine, an impact of the June referendum in Britain on the EU membership will be discussed.

    On the sidelines of the meeting, talks with the delegations of the countries of Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) also scheduled.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi