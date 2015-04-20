​EU FM to discuss Yemen, Iran and meet with the ministers of Eastern Partnership

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of EU member states will meet in Luxembourg today to discuss the situation in Libya, Yemen, negotiation process of nuclear talks with Iran, and meet with counterparts from member countries of the Eastern Partnership before the summit in Riga.

Report informs citing the press service of the European Union, the foreign ministers of EU countries will discuss the situation in Libya. Today the Head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini plans to introduce options of the European Union, which would contribute to strengthening security in the country in the event of the formation of a government of national unity of Libya.

The ministers also are to discuss the migration policy, which is closely related to the situation in Libya. On April 19 after another tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea, where the boat with 700 migrants from North Africa sank, Mogherini said that Foreign Ministers would urge to action to help migrants.

In the afternoon, the ministers are to meet with their fellow participants of the Eastern Partnership, which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus. The meeting will discuss the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, scheduled for 21-22 May in Riga (Latvia).