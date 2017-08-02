EU delegation to Azerbaijan appoints new head

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Name of the new head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing sources in the EU, Lithuanian diplomat Kestutis Jankauskas was appointed to the post. Official news about his appointment will be announced in the coming days.

According to information, new head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan will arrive in Azerbaijan in early September.

Notably, K. Jankauskas had been working at the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1991 and previously worked at the embassies of Lithuania in Washington and Stockholm. Prior to his appointment to Azerbaijan, he led the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.