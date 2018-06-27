 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU Council extends mandate of special representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Toivo Klaar's mandate as EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia is extended for 20 months, until 29 February 2020, Report informs citing the press service of the Council of the European Union.

    Mr. Klaar was appointed for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on 13 November 2017.

    Notably, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia plans to visit Baku in July.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi