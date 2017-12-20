EU Commissioner: We will continue our support for reforms in Azerbaijan

© AFP / THIERRY CHARLIER

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will continue support for reforms in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn said.

His words mentioned in the Joint Report on Azerbaijan released today by the European External Action Service and the European Commission.

"We see Azerbaijan's efforts to enhance its resilience, in particular to diversify its economy, and we stand ready to support the emergence of new economic and social actors to help create a diverse, strong and inclusive society in Azerbaijan. We will continue our support for reforms in areas such as public administration and justice, which will strengthen rule of law making Azerbaijan more attractive to investors", he said.