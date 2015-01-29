​EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Johannes Hahn intends to visit Azerbaijan before Eastern Partnership summit. Report was informed by the press service of the European Commission, the visit will most probably take place in April.

The next summit of the Eastern Partnership is to be held on May 21 and 22 in Riga.

The new European Commission was approved by the European Parliament in October. On November 1, Austrian politician Johannes Hahn succeeded Stefan Fule at the post of EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy.