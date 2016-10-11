 Top
    Baku will play host to meetings of EU-Azerbaijan subcommittees

    During the meetings, sides will discuss issues of cooperation in relevant fields

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The EU-Azerbaijan subcommittees meetings will be held in Baku this week.

    Report informs citing the press service of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, meetings of three subcommittees will take place this week.

    Thus, subcommittee on justice, freedom and security will hold a meeting on October 12, subcommittee on human rights on October 13, as well subcommittee on human contacts on October 14.

    During the meetings, the sides will discuss issues of cooperation in relevant fields. 

