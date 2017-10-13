EU ambassadors in charge of Eastern Partnership program will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassadors of several European Union countries, which are in charge of the issues of the Eastern Partnership program will pay visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, the visit of about 15 ambassadors from the EU countries is scheduled for early November.

According to the information, the visit is organized by Estonia, the country currently presiding in the EU, together with Latvia with the co-ordination support of the Estonian Center of Eastern Partnership in Tallinn.

During the visit, details of preparations for the fifth Eastern Partnership summit to be held on November 24 in Brussels will be discussed.