    EU Ambassador: We are at the stage of intensive negotiations with Azerbaijan

    EU and Azerbaijan are interested in preparation of a new and comprehensive legal basis for cooperation

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are at the stage of intensive negotiations on strategic partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU."

    Report informs, the head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard told reporters.

    According to her, EU and Azerbaijan are interested in preparation of a new and comprehensive legal basis for cooperation.

    "We have 25 years of close collaboration. The latest agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan entered into force in 1999 and since a lot has changed", said M. Mard.

