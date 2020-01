© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/a403d23a04b4419cf3cf253ca6706d8e/8bcdd925-80e5-4d86-8b9f-fee90cf5ebe3_292.jpg

Azerbaijan and the EU were pleased with the results of the second round of dialogue on security in Baku, the head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas told Report.

"This time, the meeting was on a high level. Ramil Usubov represented the Azerbaijani side. Moreover, there were nearly 30 experts from the Azerbaijani side. They discussed a wide range of issues from both sides. We decided that this dialogue must be regular, at least once a year," he said.