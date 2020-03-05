EU ambassador: Azerbaijan, EU keep working on new agreement

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6e96ed7ece8d834bbadee2b501c16ff5/8be5e1e2-e6ca-481c-b543-359fe95ff8a4_292.jpg

Azerbaijan and the European Union plan to set a date for the next round of negotiations soon.

The head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, made the statement, commenting on whether the parties would be able to adopt the text of the agreement ahead of the next Eastern Partnership summit.

"June 19 is the date of the next Eastern Partnership summit. It's going to take place in Brussels. We hope to adopt new frameworks for the Eastern Partnership for the years to come. Because, as you know, last year, we celebrated ten years of Eastern Partnership and right now, together with partner countries, with member-states, we are working to refresh the Eastern Partnership framework. That is what we expect from that summit," the EU ambassador said.

Azerbaijan and the EU keep working on the remaining issues: "We are quite advanced, but we have some outstanding issues, mainly related to trade. And I know that the Ministry of Economy is now in contact with Brussels, we are trying to set up the next meeting, the next round of negotiations soon."

The EU launched the Eastern Partnership program in 2009. Its main goal is set as the development of regional cooperation with six countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.