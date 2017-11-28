Ethiopia appoints new Honorary Consul to Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade received the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Alakbarov.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, Jeyhun Alakbarov presented his patent credentials on his appointment as Honorary Consul to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade. Jeyhun Alakbarov noted that during his tenure as Honorary Consul he would spare no efforts to develop friendship, cultural and economic-trade relations between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade mentioned that Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid an official visit to Ethiopia on 8-10 November and had fruitful meetings with the high officials of this country adding that there is broad potential for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the State Protocol Department, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, wished every success to the Honorary Consul Jeyhun Alakbarov in his endeavors.