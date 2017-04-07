 Top
    Estonian Foreign Minister will visit Azerbaijan

    The cooperation within the 'Eastern Partnership' program will be discussed

    Baku. 7 April.REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Sven Mikser will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 12.

    The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Indrek Kiverik told Report.

    According to him, during the visit, Estonian minister will meet with high-ranking officials in Azerbaijan. Bilateral relations, as well cooperation within the program "Eastern Partnership" will be discussed in Baku.

    Notably, Estonia will chair the EU in the second half of 2017 and will organize the "Eastern Partnership" in Brussels. 

