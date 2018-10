Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Charge d'affaires of Estonia to Azerbaijan, Indrek Kiverik is completing his diplomatic mission.

Report informs, the diplomat will leave Baku in August.

I. Kimerik will continue to work in the Foreign Ministry of Estonia, where he will manage issues related to China.

Notably, I. Kimerik has held this post for 3 years. In this position he has replaced Jaap de Hoop, who now heads the EU delegation to Kyrgyzstan.