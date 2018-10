Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Diplomat Maija Tasa has been appointed the new head of the Estonian diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. Report informs that Azerbaijani Ambassador to Estonia Murad N.Najafbayli met today with the new head of the Estonian diplomatic office Tasa and discussed the development of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Notably, previous Charge d'affaires of Estonia to Azerbaijan Indrek Kiverik left Baku in summer.