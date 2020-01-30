 Top

Erkan Özoral: Azerbaijan provided all necessary assistance after earthquake in Turkey

"Since the time of the earthquake, the official state structures of Azerbaijan - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emergencies have announced their readiness to help Turkey," Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral told journalists.

Report quotes the ambassador as saying that as soon as the earthquake occurred, the Azerbaijani side began to take appropriate steps to support Turkey: "Liaised through the embassies and relevant structures of both countries. Azerbaijan provided all necessary assistance in connection with the earthquake."

