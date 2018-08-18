Erdoğan: We will not surrender to those who call us strategic partner and made us their strategic target

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We will not surrender to those who call us a strategic partner, but instead made us their strategic target".

Report informs, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said speaking at the 6th congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara.

R.T. Erdoğan also listed some economic indicators of the country: "By exporting films to 140 countries to date, we ranked second in the world, after the United States. On October 29, we will open world’s largest airport in Istanbul. At the initial stage, passenger traffic at this airport will be 90 million people and in 2023 - 150 million people”.