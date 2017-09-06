 Top
    Erdoğan to visit Azerbaijan after attending UN General Assembly

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan after attending opening of next session of UN General Assembly in New York

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan after attending the opening of the regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

    Notably, opening of the United Nations General Assembly session will be held in New York in mid-September.

    Earlier, visit of the Turkish President to Azerbaijan was planned for September 10-11, but was later postponed due to busy work schedule. 

