    Erdoğan invites President Ilham Aliyev to a meeting on Jerusalem

    The head of state accepted the invitation

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 9.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    Turkish President invited the head of Azerbaijani state to attend an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Istanbul on the issue of Jerusalem.

    President Ilham Aliyev accepted Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation with pleasure.

    The heads of state described the US President Donald Tramp's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and to move the US embassy to this city as very wrong, saying that these steps are contrary to international law and could lead to dangerous consequences in the Middle East.

    Hailing Turkey's and Azerbaijan's contributions to the Islamic solidarity, the two presidents noted that they will continue to defend the interests of the Muslim world.

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for another mission he has undertaken to support the Islamic solidarity.

