EOC President congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Olympic Committee (EOC) President Patrick Hickey has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the letter reads:

"Your Excellency, my dear friend,

On May 28, Azerbaijan is celebrating its national holiday - Republic Day. The date of the first democratic republic in the Muslim world - is the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. I extend my deep respect and friendship to You and the Azerbaijani people on this occasion.

This holiday is of great symbolic importance.

Thanks to your father, the founder and builder of the modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and You, the state-building process in the country revived and developed. Today, you are the head of the proud and independent people. These people can be proud of the prosperity, education the modern country. All achievements that the independent Azerbaijan Republic has reached in this short period of time are associated with your name. Due to these achievements, you are one of those prominent leaders who I have been honored to know personally."