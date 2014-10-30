 Top
    Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia discussed

    They exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest and the cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU

    Baku. 30 October.REPORT.AZ/ Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Vesna Pusich. Report informs, during the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia in political, economic and other fields in recent years and noted the importance of the "South" gas corridor which gives good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

    In addition, they exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest and the cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU.

