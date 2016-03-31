Baku hosts 'Stop Genocides' international conference

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today 'Stop Genocides' international conference has started in Baku organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Report informs, in addition to Azerbaijan, scholars and experts from Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Iran attend conference.

Opening the conference Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev said that aim of the international conference is to discuss genocides, occurring in Azerbaijan and in the world, together with local and international experts and bring to the attention of the younger generation.

According to him, discussion, investigation of a genocide is not just a matter of history: 'Both scientists and state authorities bear responsibility to study these events and properly deliver to the next generation'.

The event continued by two panel discussions.

Notably, the conference will last two days. On April 1, participants of the international event will get acquainted with Genocide Memorial Complex located in Guba region.