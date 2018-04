Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Tajikistan Embassy in Azerbaijan will observe the referendum on amendments to Azerbaijani Constitution, September 26.

Report informs referring to Asia Plus, Chairman of Tajikistan CEC’s Administration Abdumannon Dodozoda said.

"Tajik diplomats working in Baku will be included in the CIS observation mission to watch constitutional referendum in Azerbaijan", he said.