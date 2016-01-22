​Embassy: U.S. visa policy in Azerbaijan is not affected

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ " The U.S. is implementing changes to the Visa Waiver Program. U.S. visa policy in Azerbaijan is not affected as it is not a VWP country."

Report wastold in the press service of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

Last 5 years, the US government have tightened conditions of issuing visas to citizens of European countries who visited Iran, Iraq, Syria and Sudan.

It will apply to citizens of EU member states who joined the Islamic State terrorist group. The visa-free regime to the United States will remain in force for unsuspicious Europeans.