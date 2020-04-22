​Embassy: UAE provided 260 tons of food and medicine to 24 countries

The United Arab Emirates are continuing to support countries to combat COVID-19. So, as part of these efforts UAE provided 260 tons of food and medicine to 24 countries, Report informs citing the Embassy of UAE to Azerbaijan.

Here are some of the countries that received help from UAE:

Greece – The UAE donated 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Greece on March 26, consisting mostly of special coveralls for medical protection, medical gloves, and sanitizers. In a statement, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis remarked: “The friendship and trust we share with the United Arab Emirates are dear, and especially during these difficult times the solidarity of our allies is evident—also shown through the delivery of valuable medical supplies today.”

Iran – In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies, as well as five WHO experts, to Iran on March 3 to help 15,000 healthcare workers and 100,000 workers. In a March 15 call with Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's support to the Iranian people as they manage this crisis.

In the second supply of medical equipment to Iran on March 17, the UAE sent over 33 tonnes of critical medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks, as well as other protective equipment. Aid to Iran was delivered with the aim of helping 33,000 healthcare workers.

Commenting on the aid dispatched, HE Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “The UAE’s efforts in carrying out a second medical aid flight to Iran are consistent with our country’s founding humanitarian principles, which guide our belief that providing life-saving assistance to those experiencing distress is essential to serving the common good.”

Afghanistan - The UAE dispatched an urgent medical aid shipment to Afghanistan containing testing units and equipment to examine thousands of people.

Kazakhstan - The UAE sent 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Kazakhstan on April 6 to bolster the country’s response to COVID-19, benefitting over 13,000 healthcare professionals in the process.

Italy - UAE plane carrying approximately 13 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy on April 5 to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 13,000 healthcare professionals.

Ukraine - The UAE sent 13 tonnes of medical aid to Ukraine on April 10 to support over 13,000 healthcare professionals. The flight also repatriated 113 Ukrainian citizens from the UAE.

Cyprus - On April 14, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 8 tonnes of medical supplies to Cyprus, benefitting nearly 10,000 healthcare professionals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia - On April 13, a UAE aid plane carrying approximately 33 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Ethiopia to assist approximately 33,000 healthcare professionals. The aid plane transported 15 tonnes of aid provided by the UAE to Ethiopia, as well as 3 tonnes provided by the UAE to the African Union and 15 tonnes of aid provided by the World Health Organization to help Ethiopia and 30 other African countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan - The UAE delivered a first batch of crucial medical supplies to Pakistan on April 2.

On April 5, the second batch of 11 tonnes of medical supplies provided by the UAE arrived in Islamabad.