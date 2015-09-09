Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan starts issue of visas

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Mexico in Baku in the near future will start issuing visas for citizens of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan Mr. Rodrigo Labardini.

According to him, the embassy is to open its consular office. A week ago, the Embassy received the appropriate equipment and in the following weeks a technical officer, who will work with visas, will arrive in Baku.

The ambassador said that currently Azerbaijani citizens, wishing to visit Mexico, apply for a visa at the diplomatic mission of the country in Ankara and Moscow.

The cost of multi visa is 36 USD.