    Embassy of Iran to Azerbaijan lowers flag amid mourning

    7.3 magnitude quake killed 450 people

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ National flag has been lowered at the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan in sign of mourning of people that lost their lives after destructive earthquake in the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

    Report was informed in the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan. 

    Notably, 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Iranian-Iraqi border at night on Monday. 

    As a result of natural disaster 450 people killed and more than 7,000 injured. It was noted that signing of book of condolences at embassy is not planned.

