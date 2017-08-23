Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan temporarily stops accepting visa applications

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan stops accepting visa applications temporarily.

Report was told in the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan.

"The Embassy of Hungary informs applicants the possible clients that due to a fors force major majeure situation. The Embassy Consular section is temporarily unable to accept visa applications temporarily", the statement says.

"Applicants for long-term Schengen visas (visa D) can apply to the Embassy of Hungary in Tbilisi, Georgia. The Embassy, currently, processes the visa applications submitted before the fors force major majeure situation. Updated information with regard to the situation at consular section will be periodically be posted on at the Embassy’s website: baku.mfa.gov.hu. The applicants will be able to apply for visa s after the consular section reopens", press-servise of the embassy stated.