Embassy: Nine Azerbaijani citizens leave Yemen soon

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nine citizens of Azerbaijan are currently in Sanaa airport waiting for the plane to evacuate.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in Saudi Arabia and in combination in Yemen.

They will leave the country either by plane of Russian or Turkish Airlines. At present, the Turkish aircraft, which should arrive in Sanaa, waiting for departure clearance from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The Embassy constantly keeps in touch with fellow countrymen, said in the Embassy.

There are about 20 Azerbaijani citizens in Yemen. Most of them live in Sana'a and Aden. Hot line opened in Azerbaijani embassy in Saudi Arabia and in combination in Yemen which can handle compatriots living in Yemen.