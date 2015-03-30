Embassy: Nearly 20 Azerbaijani citizens are in Yemen

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Currently there are about 20 Azerbaijani citizens are living in Yemen, three of them are on the consular register. Report was told by the Second Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Saudi Arabia and in combination in Yemen Emil Gasimzadeh.

The diplomat noted that citizens of Azerbaijan being on the consular register are living in Aden.Embassy contacted with them by phone a while ago, but they refused to leave the country:Then the situation was not as intense as it is now. But after a tense situation in Yemen, we contacted the Turkish Embassy in Saudi Arabia over the possible facilitate the evacuation of citizens.However, they reported that they were closing the embassy in Sana'a and on Turkish Airlines stopped flying to the country.After that we contacted the Russian Embassy. The diplomat noted that the Russian side has declared its readiness to assist in the evacuation of our citizens in case of need.

E.Gasymzade also said that, Azerbaijani citizens living in Yemen can access the hotline of the Embassy in Riyadh.

Pakistan, China and India have announced a decision to evacuate its citizens living in Yemen. Earlier, employees of the UN mission were evacuated from Sanaa.

On March 19 international coalition involving Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, at the request of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi started military operation Storm of Resolve against Houthi insurgents in Yemen controlling mainly western and northern parts of Yemen.