Elmar Mammadyarov to visit Romania in early March

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is to visit Romania in early March,” Spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Report informs that she spoke at a briefing.

The minister is expected to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Romania to be held in Bucharest on March 4.

According to her, issue of establishing a route for sea and overland cargo transportation between East and West will be discussed during the meeting.

Notably, the fourpartite expert meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea international transport corridor project was held in Ashgabat last year.