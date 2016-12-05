Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Belgium and Germany

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Belgium to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the countries contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, in Brussels December 7.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

E.Mammadyarov will also visit to Germany on December 8-9 to attend the OSCE's 23rd Ministerial Council, Hamburg.

Elmar Mammadyarov will make speeches and hold several bilateral meetings during the mentioned events.