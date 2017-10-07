Elmar Mammadyarov to pay working visit to Georgia

© Report

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Georgia.

Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Tibilisi to attend the Special Meeting of the GUAM Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of establishment of GUAM on October 8, 2017.

Within the framework of this visit Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have bilateral meetings.