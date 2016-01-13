​Elmar Mammadyarov receives Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Charles Kupchan, Senior Director for European Affairs, United States National Security Council

Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that since the very first years of Azerbaijan’s independence partnership ties have been forged between Azerbaijan and the United States in the field of energy security, fight against terrorism and other fields.

Charles Kupchan stressed that the U.S. pays special attention to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the guest about the negotiation process and the current proposals on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and added that for the resolution of the conflict and guaranteeing of sustainable peace and stability in the region military forces of Armenia have to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Sides also exchanged views on further development of bilateral relations and on regional and global issues at the meeting.