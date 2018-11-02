Elmar Mammadyarov receives outgoing Austrian ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Axel Wech, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic term, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations and highlighted the potential for further development of cooperation in political, economic, energy and etc. fields.

Ambassador Axel Wech expressed his gratitude for support provided him for fulfillment of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov extended appreciation to the Ambassador for his contributions to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Austria and wished him every success in his future endeavors.