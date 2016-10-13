Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Turkish Ambassador

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Erkan Ozoral, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Erkan Ozoral on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

At the meeting the attendance of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the 23rd World Energy Congress and the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were emphasized.

Erkan Ozoral appreciated the support of Azerbaijan after 15 July coup attempt in Turkey. He also reiterated Turkey's support for the just position of Azerbaijan over the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that as always Azerbaijan stands by Turkey in this issue as well.

At the meeting importance of further development of economic-trade relations were noted and successful implementation of TANAP project was commended. The soonest completion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line was also mentioned.

Ambassador Erkan Ozoral said that he will spare no efforts to further enhance the relations between the two brotherly countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov and Erkan Ozoral also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.