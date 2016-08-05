Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Belgium Ambassador

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Bert Schoofs, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Bert Schoofs on being appointed as an Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities. Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

At the meeting, they commended the level of development of bilateral relations, discussed the development of Azerbaijan-EU relations and exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.