Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Kim Chang Gyu presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

At the meeting the satisfaction was expressed over the development of political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Kim Chang Gyu stressed that he would spare no efforts to contribute to further promotion of cooperation between our countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Kim Chang Gyu success in his diplomatic mission.